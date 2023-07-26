Disregard Reports, Footages About Cecilia Dapaah- OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) recently launched an investigation into alleged corruption and corruption-related offenses involving former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The inquiry stems from suspicions of large sums of cash stolen from her residence.

Since the commencement of the investigation, the OSP has actively pursued the case, including the arrest of Ms. Dapaah and the execution of search warrants at two residential properties connected with her. These measures are aimed at unraveling the truth behind the reported financial misconduct.

While the investigation is ongoing, the public can expect a comprehensive briefing on the outcome once concluded, including any further actions to be taken by the Office.

The OSP remains dedicated to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability throughout the entire process.

In light of the developments, the OSP in two separate statements said it has taken note of purported reports, pictures, and videos circulating online allegedly depicting the steps and actions taken against Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, the OSP clarifies that it has not authorized the release or publication of any such information regarding the investigation, including images or footage of the processes involved or their outcomes.

The OSP strongly advises the public to disregard any reports, videos, or pictures claiming to show the steps taken or the results achieved in this case. Any information circulating on social media or other platforms should be treated as potentially misleading or false until officially confirmed by the OSP.

Ultimately, the OSP said it is committed to providing full disclosure to the public once the investigation concludes. Furthermore. The Office said it remains focused on ensuring justice and accountability in cases of corruption, and will take all necessary steps in light of the evidence gathered during the course of the probe.

By Vincent Kubi