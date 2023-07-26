Shatta Wale Settles On December 25 Again For ‘Freedom Wave Concert’

Shatta Wale

Dancehall act Shatta Wale has announced the third edition of his annual “Freedom Wave Concert” will take place on December 25, 2023”.

He made this known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, asking Ghanaians to start preparing early for the festival.

“Let’s start preparing and Yes that day will be a FESTIVAL for Ghana and every year.

Get ready Ghana this is not only for Shatta movement, It’s for us all,” he wrote.

The Concert is set to take place at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, on Monday, December 25, 2023. The stadium holds a capacity of 45,000 spectators and the early announcement is expected to allow Shatta and his team some more space to market the event.

The December 25 date has become a very hot spot on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar. Aside from the fact that it’s Christmas Day, there are always other big events taking place on that day. It is the same day rapper Sarkodie stages his annual Rapperholic Concert. The prestigious Ghana Movie Awards also used to be hosted on the same day. Should Sarkodie choose the same date for his 2023 Rapperholic, it is likely to be a battle for who wins the largest audience.

“July to December. Leave that for shatta wale….So many bookings,” he wrote in a different post.