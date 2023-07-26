Davido Doesn’t Owe Muslims Apology- Wole Soyinka

Davido

Nigerian literary icon, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has urged singer, Davido not to apologise over the controversial video he posted on his social media pages.

Nigeria’s Dailypost reported that Davido came under heavy criticism after sharing a clip of the music video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo’ which captured people praying and dancing in front of a mosque on Twitter.

The singer eventually bowed to pressure and deleted the video but refused to apologise.

Despite taking down the video, some Muslims are still demanding a public apology from Davido.

A group of Muslim youth took to the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to demonstrate their displeasure with Davido; setting a large banner of the singer on fire.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, Soyinka maintained that Davido doesn’t owe Muslims an apology.

The Nobel laureate said the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai had made derogatory comments against Christians in the past but was never asked to apologise.

He said, “There was nothing to apologize about, and that applied equally to El Rufai’s comments at the time. It should come as no surprise that I equally absolutely disagree with Shehu Sani if indeed, as reported, he has demanded an apology from Davido on behalf of the Muslim community.”

Soyinka added that it wasn’t Davido’s music that lynched Deborah Yakubu, a second-year Christian college student who was killed by a mob of Muslim students in Sokoto last year over alleged blasphemy.