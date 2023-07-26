Zambia’s Presser Cut Short…Over Sex Allegation

Zambia’s news conference to preview today’s World Cup match against Spain was ended early due to persistent questions about an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the team’s coach, Bruce Mwape.

After the FIFA media officer vetoed one question, Mwape did respond to one journalist who asked if it would be for the good of the team if he stepped aside to allow them to focus solely on the football.

“What environment affecting the team in particular?” he said. “What are you talking about? I would like to know because there is no way I can retire without reason.

“Maybe your reason is because what you are reading from the media or from the press, but the truth of the matter should actually come out, not just on rumours.”

Further questions were shut down by both the FIFA and Zambia press officers, with the former then ending the news conference early, leaving several journalists without a question.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced last September they had referred an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in the women’s game to FIFA, football’s governing body.

Mwape was appointed as Zambia coach in 2018 and has led them to their first-ever World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.