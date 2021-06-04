DJs’ Union Of Ghana Launched

The DJs in a group photograph after the launch

The newly formed DJs’ Union of Ghana (DJUGA), the umbrella body that represents radio, club and all other types of DJs across the country, has officially been launched at the Sun Lodge Hotel in Accra.

The launch ceremony was well attended by a cross section of DJs drawn from different parts of the country, including some of the music stakeholders.

DJs Union of Ghana was formed with an objective to secure the complete organisation of all DJs for their mutual protection and advancement.

DJUGA, with a membership of over 1,000 employed and self-employed disc jockeys across the country, will work to maximise the employment and overall income of DJs as well as protecting and improving working conditions.

The union will also offer advice, support and legal assistance for its members.

Speaking at the ceremony, the interim national vice president of the union, Hubert Kofi Anti, encouraged members to employ a professional approach to building themselves to give a good impression to make disk jockey more attractive.

He added that DJUGA will go a long way to change the face of disc jockeying in the country and encourage all DJs to get involved.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO), Prince Tsegah, who also spoke at the ceremony, commended the union for bringing to light such a great initiative and affirmed that DJs, through the union, would now have bargaining power.

He mentioned that the leadership of the union is already holding meetings with GHAMRO for better relationship between his outfit and DJs.

Addressing concerns raised by members of the union about harassment from GHAMRO task force, the PRO said his outfit will soon hold a meeting with the leadership of the task force to address the issue.

Since the announcement of the union, many industry personalities including DJ of the Year at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards, Vyrusky, DJ Ikon, Andy Dosty, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and Ahumah Bosco Ocansey have welcomed and endorsed the initiative which is spearheaded by activist and DJ advocate, Merqury Quaye.