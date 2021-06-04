GTA Kicks Off ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ Campaign

CEO of the GTA Akwasi Agyemang, Stonebwoy, Miss Tourism Ghana 2020 and other personalities

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has officially outdoored two city tour buses to commence its ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ campaign on social media.

The campaign, expected to run for the next 18 months, is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF).

As part of the campaign, industry stakeholders are offering discounted packages including tours, accommodation, transportation and mouth-watering prizes to enable the public to experience all that Ghana has to offer in terms of tourism.

The buses, a customised double-decker bus, also known as Aunty Deede and a Mummy Truck (Bone Shaker), will be used for tours in Accra.

Present at the outdooring ceremony were popular dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, CEO of the GTA, Akwasi Agyemang; Miss Tourism Ghana 2020 and a host of other personalities.

According to GTA, through the Experience Ghana, Share Ghana campaign, “the public will have the opportunity to experience Ghana with discounted tour packages and a chance to win prizes by sharing the activities they engage in through postings on all social media platforms.”

The 18-month campaign has been packed with activities including ‘Travel, Share and Win’ where people are expected to travel to anywhere in Ghana, share their photos and videos on social media to get a chance to win prizes.

Others are ‘Discover, Write and Win,’ where people can pick an interesting and must-experience place, activity in their community, write about the place, activity or the experience in Ghana and email to digital@ghana.travel (between 300-500 words). Participants will stand a chance of winning great prizes on August 31.

Top three most interesting write-ups will win tour packages, cruise packages and cash.

Book and Tour, Taste of Ghana (Gastronomy Fair), ‘Meet In Ghana Travel Show, Screening of tourism videos on VIP coaches and December-In-Gh are also activities on the ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ campaign.