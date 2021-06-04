Don’t Allow Fake Prophets To Deceive You – Moesha

Moesha Buduong

Ghanaian social media influencer and actress, Moesha Buduong, has reacted to claims made by the General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, that womanizing doesn’t make a man of God a fake prophet.

In a post of sighted on Nkonkonsa’s Instagram page, the actress wrote, “Guys read the Bible and don’t allow these men of God brainwash you, God is pure.”

Speaking to BEATWAVES on phone, Moesha said these so-called men of God make such claims to suit their ungodly lifestyle.

According to Moesha, 1 Corinthians 7:2 states, “Nevertheless, to avoid fornication, let every man have his own wife, and let every woman have her own husband.”

She stressed that Ghanaians should not allow themselves to be influenced by the fake doctrine from these men of God.

Prophet Nigel recently stated that Ghanaians should not judge pastors on their behavior, quoting the scripture to back his claims.

He also said that the fact that a pastor drinks alcohol and sleeps with women does not make him a fake pastor.

According to the prophet, David was one of the people who was a womanizer and a drunkard and loved by God, adding that every human has a weakness.

The controversial clergyman posited that what makes a pastor fake is when he changes his covenant and does not preach any more.

“When a man of God drinks alcohol, it doesn’t make him fake. When a man of God steals, it doesn’t make him fake. When a man of God womanizes or a woman of God has another boyfriend that doesn’t make him/her fake,” Prophet Gaisie said.

Prophet Nigel gave reasons for his initial statement by further stating that, “Every mortal vessel has a weakness, what makes a man of God fake is when he changes his covenant. If that man of God does not preach Jesus anymore, that is what makes him fake.”

He added, “If you say that alcohol is wrong, then condemn David, because David was a chronic drunkard and womanizer.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke