DKT Ghana Marks World AIDS Day

DKT International Ghana, a stakeholder in HIV/AIDS prevention, has marked the 2020 World AIDS Day with activities to remind Ghanaians of the need to protect themselves from HIV/AIDS and Covid-19.

With support from its Fiesta and Kiss condom brands, the organization distributed 2,000 customized Safety Kits to residents of Mamobi, a suburb of Nima which according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has one of the highest HIV prevalence in Accra.

Each kit comprised Kiss branded face mask, a hand sanitizer, and 3 pieces of the new Kiss Strawberry condoms.

In his remarks, Country Director of DKT International Mario Flores Alvarez said: “During the current Covid-19 pandemic, we must not forget about the HIV that has claimed over 32 million lives worldwide, according to UNAIDS.”

He indicated that prevention and testing are two key components to the eradication of both viruses.

“Therefore DKT International remains committed to support both interventions in Ghana”, he said.

He added that DKT International will also take the opportunity to support healthy reproductive health decisions, educate about HIV prevention and sensitize not to marginalize people living with HIV/AIDs.

This year’s event is themed “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility”.

According to the Ghana Health Services 2019 HIV Sentinel Survey Report on HIV, the number of infected Ghanaians has been increasing exponentially in some areas in Ghana.

December 1, is therefore a day set aside annually to create awareness and inspire global solidarity for persons infected with or living with HIV/AIDS.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri