REGSEC Will Deal With Hooligans Who Disturb Dagbon Peace – Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, who doubles as the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council(REGSEC), Salifu Saeed , has sent a strong warning to residents in Tamale that the security will deal severely with any individual or group of persons who takes the law into their own hands to disturb the peace of Dagbon.

According to the minister , the disturbances in the region sought to undermine the peace and security that the region has enjoyed prior to the elections.

“REGSEC wishes to sound a strong warning to everyone that the security agencies will not countenance any act that will seek to undermine the peace and security of the region. The lives of the entire citizenry will be protected for them to go about their normal duties and nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands. The security agencies are poised to ensure that normalcy prevails in the metropolis and the region.”

Mr. Saeed sent a caution that anyone arrested for any disturbances will be dealt with decisively adding that REGSEC will not tolerate any interference from any quarters in dealing with such people arrested.

“We call for restraint and also assure everyone that the security agencies are in control of the metropolis and that people should feel free to go about their normal duties. We will ensure that Northern region remains peaceful.”

He appealed to chiefs, opinion leaders and religious leaders in the region to intervene to find lasting solution to the disturbances in the region.

There was tension in the capital of the Northern region , Tamale as some youth believed to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) went on rampage, burning car tyres and chanting war songs on the streets.

Similar incidents took place in Bole, the home region of the NDC presidential candidate former president John Dramani Mahama.

The situation created some fear and panic among residents in the region.

The disturbances have been linked to Mr Mahama’s refusal to accept the presidential results of the just ended December 7 general elections declared by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Meanwhile, military and police patrols have been beefed up in the Northern region to protect lives and properties.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale