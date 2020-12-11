Keta NDC MP-Elect Safe After Gunmen Attack

Kwami Dzidzorli Gakpey

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Keta in the Volta Region, Kwami Dzidzorli Gakpey is safe and recovering from an attack on him by unknown gunmen on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The attack which is reported to have occurred between 12 midnight and 1am saw the gunmen who were in masks attacked the incoming MP in his family house at Anlo Afiadenyigba.

The house has since been engulfed with a large crowd; many of whom are unhappy with the development.

Sources close to the family say, Mr. Gakpey, his mother, brother and a staff of the MP sustained some injuries from the assailants who had come there physically abusing them and to rob them.

They took away about GHC55,000, mobile phones and laptops.

The armed men also broke into a susu collection and mobile money business centre belonging to the MP- elect which is in front of the house.

It is not clear how much money was taken from there.

Gilbert Korbla Keklie, the Assembly Member for Anlo Afiadenyigba Dziehe-Ablame Electoral Area who confirmed the incident to DGN online said, the gunmen numbering about five, gave warning shots in the house as they assaulted the MP and his workers outside his room.

More so, the rooms of Mr. Gakpey, his mother, brothers and father were all ransacked by the assailants.

He said a call to the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Police Station by the MP-elect was unsuccessful.

Fortunately, Police from Abor reached the scene, but the robbers had left the house by then.

Mr. Kekelie described the late response of the Police as worrying, particularly when the scene of the attack was not far from the Anlo Afiadenyigba Police station.

He noted that the Keta Divisional Police Commander has been informed about the conduct of the personnel at the Afiadenyigba Police station. The residents, some of whom besieged the Police station, have since called for the immediate transfer of the officers there.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse explained that the case was reported to the Police at Afiadenyigba after the incident.

The nature of the report required back-up from the District Command at Abor, hence the presence of the team from Abor at the scene.

He assured residents that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the conduct of the Police and the appropriate sanctions will be meted out to all found culpable for the allegations made against the Police.

He said the MP-elect, Kwami Dzidzorli Gakpey is stable and responding to treatment.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)