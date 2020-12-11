Satellites Semis Ticket Excites Zito

Karim Zito

The Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito, has expressed great joy after guiding his side to secure a semi-final ticket in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

The national U-20 male side achieved the feat after posting a 1-0 win over Nigeria in their group B opener on Wednesday.

Precious Boah gave Ghana the much-needed win to book a last-four slot at Nigeria’s expense with a well struck free kick.

The solitary win also avenged their heavy loss and eventual elimination suffered at the hands of Nigeria during the 2018 edition of the tournament.

“I am very happy that I have qualified to the next stage, elated coach Zito said in a post-match interview,” he said.

Ghana will next face Cote d’Ivoire tomorrow in the final group game with an eye on finishing top in the group.

Zito added, “For now I am not thinking of Cote d’Ivoire. I am going home to rest and think of what next, he said.”