Don’t Forget God – Moesha makes end-time revelation

Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian award-winning actress and social media influencer, Moesha Boduong has made an end-time revelation on social media, urging followers not to forget God in all their day-to-day activities.

Moesha Boduong on her Instagram page urged her followers to take God as their Lord and personal savior as she claimed the end time was drawing nearer.

she wrote “Don’t forget God, When you prayed for what you prayed for . 🙏a woman of grace🙏 “.

Moesha’s post has generated a lot of reactions on social media as a section of her followers could not believe she would have posted a Godly message after confirming that she pimps on married men for a living and was tagged as the Bosslady of “Slay Queens”.

Another section of her followers showed her love and congratulated her for turning a new leaf since its the first time Moesha has urged her followers to rely on Christ.

Moesha Boduong recently expressed remorse at some statement she made in an interview with CNN three years ago.

According to Moesha, she regrets uttering such a statement, adding that it has left a horrible dent on her reputation and integrity as a woman.

Moesha sometime in 2018 became the subject of trolls and insult after she said she was dating a man because Ghana is “hard”.

“ In Ghana, our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years advance and I just started working where will I get money to pay?” she emphatically told CNN’s Christine Amanpour.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke