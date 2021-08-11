Don’t Sell Cocoa Farms For Galamsey

The Asantehene’s representative and other officials of FEDCO making a presentation to a cocoa farmer

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised cocoa farmers to avoid the temptation of selling their cocoa farms to illegal miners for prospecting of gold

According to the Asantehene, cocoa has since time immemorial been the major cash crop that has sustained the economy stressing that cocoa production is still key to the sustenance of the economy.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave the admonition in a speech read on his behalf by Nana Agyenim Boateng, Amoamanhene, at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Federated Commodities Limited (FEDCO), one of Ghana’s top cocoa buying companies held in Kumasi.

He urged all stakeholders in the cocoa sector to ensure that everything possible is done to protect the cocoa industry.

The Asantehene stressed the need for all to effectively collaborate and transform the cocoa industry and asked the government to continue to offer the necessary support to the cocoa industry for its growth.

Otumfuo used the occasion to congratulate FEDCO, especially its founder, Dr. Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu, for his outstanding contributions to the promotion of cocoa industry.

The Deputy CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Emmanuel Opoku for his part expressed worry about the devastating effects of illegal mining on the cocoa industry.

“The chemicals used by the illegal miners in their operations destroy the land while the destruction of the forest through mining directly affects cocoa farms,” he bemoaned.

According to Dr. Opoku, the forest serves as a shade for the cocoa trees and that helps to improve production so the destruction of the forest by the miners is not the best for the industry.

The Managing Director of FEDCO, Hajia Maria Adamu, said through education, facilitated finance and technology FEDCO’s farmers are realizing improvements in their standards of living now.

FEDCO, she said, is now vibrant than ever as the company has experienced massive growth and also building their communities in a sustainable, responsible and profitable manner.

“In 25 years of operations, FEDCO has established herself as one of Ghana’s leading indigenous cocoa buyer with a record share of 7.5% over US$100m of national production in 2021,” she said.

The board and management of FEDCO used the historic occasion to reward over 170 Cocoa farmers with prizes such as television sets, tricycles among others.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi