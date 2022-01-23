Don’t Undermine Your Contenders – Deputy Majority Leader Tells MPs

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has charged party members who have expressed willingness to contest in the various positions of the party to stop undermining one another as such a phenomenon has the potential to negatively affect the party’s fortunes in 2024.

‘’This is why it seems irritatingly too early, to a large extent, perilous, for those of our compatriots interested in leading our party at various levels to start aggressively undermining each other as some reports suggest,’’ he emphasized.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu also indicated that if this worrying phenomenon is not nipped in the bud, the consequences for the New Patriotic Party in its agenda to break the eight years cycle maybe a mirage.

The Deputy Majority Leader made these remarks when he addressed his colleagues at the ongoing Workshop for Majority Caucus at Kwahu Abetifi which seeks to enhance their advocacies on some key policies and programmes of the Government.

‘’I dare say that if we are not careful, we’d end up working at cross purposes, leading us to ultimately, lose the confidence that the good people of Ghana have reposed in us”.

“On the point above, I do submit that there is the need for all of us to learn from our mistakes in the pasts and ensure that we work together to break the eight’’ he admonished.

In his belief, if the Majority Caucus are determined to work together and hold and support one another, success would crown the efforts of the members. The criticality of this period, he stressed, requires that members of the Majority Caucus should work as a team.

The Deputy Majority Leader also stated that it is in their own interest that they do not allow petty issues to derail the ultimate goal of the party as it has resolved to win the 2024 elections.

He admonished that divisionists must be kept at bay as that is one of the ways the party can break the eight-year jinx.

He assured the MPs of the leadership’s resolve and determination to put in place capacity building programmes for all the Members of Parliament in the ensuing year to aid them in their advocacies on the floor of the House.