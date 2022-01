Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Buipe in the Savannah Region following a robbery in Tamale.

The robbery suspects, according to a statement from the Ghana Police Service social media platform, snatched a Toyota Camry salon car from its owner at a residential area in Tamale and bolted.

However, the Police pursued them and succeeded in arresting them at Buipe.

A search on them led to the retrieval of a G3 Riffle and a pistol.

More soon…