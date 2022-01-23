SHC Begins Rebuilding Apiate Damaged Houses

The State Housing Company (SHC) is taking steps to reconstruct Apiate, the community which was reduced to rubbles as a result of a deadly explosion.

The SHC technical team led by its Western Regional Zonal Head, Kingsley Hagan has moved to the accident scene to assess the situation for reconstruction.

Officials of SHC were seen in the town enumerating the houses and marking them for reconstruction.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday when he visited the area to commiserate with the victims of the accident which claimed scores of lives called on the SHC to reconstruct the houses reduced to ground zero.

He said Government was partnering with SHC and mining companies for the rehabilitation efforts.

“Working through the State Housing Company (SHC) and in collaboration with mining firms operating in the Bogoso area, Government will provide affordable housing for those whose houses were destroyed in the blast,” he said.

By Vincent Kubi