DPS International Student Wins Ghana Spelling Bee Title

Winner Darko-Asare (middle) first runner up Yoofi Baah (left) and 2nd runner up Baffour Agyei

THERE WAS wild and spontaneous jubilations as 13-year old Grade Eight pupil of Delhi Public School International, Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare, emerged the overall winner of the 12th edition of Ghana Spelling Bee.

It was much more joy for the DPS International Tema, family as a Grade Four student from the school named Jeremy Baffour Agyei , aged 9 was declared the 2nd runners up.

It was a long day and a fierce battle full of anxiety and suspense as students from across the country converged on one of the auditoriums of the Accra Digital Center on Saturday February 2, 2019 to compete for the ultimate title which comes with a lifetime opportunity of representing Ghana and Africa at the world stage.

A total of 14 students represented DPS International at the Ghana Spelling Bee and put up impressive performances.

Seven out of the 14 students made it through to the 4th round and more than two made it to the fifth round but crash out and only two made it to sixth round which was the final round of the competition.

Aside champion Darko-Asare and 2nd runners up Baffour Agyei, the other 12 students who represented DPS International were 13-year-old Raj Thakwani who is a grade VIII student; Naimah Agbenoto, age 13 , grade VIII; Akshaya Lakshika, age 11, grade 7;

Tumi Darko Asare, age 10, grade VII; Casey Lois Quao, age 10, grade VI; Hawa Tijani-Amin, age 11, grade VII; John Obasehi, age 12, grade VII; Paul Obaseki , age 9 , grade V; Nyasa Ndobo, age 8, grade III; Nadom Darko Asare, age 7, grade II; Neil Ganguly, age 11, grade VI; Nikolai Ohene- Kena, age 10 grade V; and Mayada Ohene-Kena, age 9 grade IV

Winner Darko-Asare is expected to represent Ghana and Africa at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC for which he was presented with a South African Airways return ticket.

He received as his winning prize also, an Ghc 5,000 from the organizers, Ghc 1,000 worth of Blue Knights Bookshop vouchers, a fully-installed Explora Decoder with six months subscription from DSTV, a one year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged online dictionary, indomie and voltic products, Ghc 500 worth of KFC voucher, a golden trophy, among others.

The 2nd runners up took home prizes such as a DSTV decoder, Ghc 500 worth of Blue Knights Book vouchers, indomie and voltic products, Ghc 500 worth of KFC vouchers, a package from Akai House Clinic.

Darko-Asare took over from Shifa Amankwa-Gabby, the 2018 champion from the Ashanti Region who told the gathering at Saturday’s contest that she had the opportunity to meet President Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the immediate-past US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson in her capacity as Ghana’s representative in the Scripps Spelling Bee.

Director of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani who attended the competition which started from 7:30am to 6:00pm was overwhelmed with joy as his student was crowned with the championship title.

He went stage together with otjer officials of DPS international to congratulate the brilliant speller as well as the 2nd runners up.

Mr. Thakwani told journalists on the sidelines of the celebration that DPS International has always strived to get the best out of its students and has made them realized the importance of taking their lessons seriously.

He recounted that DPS international students have over the years continued to make the school proud, and have excelled in interschool competitions.

Participating Schools

A few of the schools that participated in this year’s competition included Day spring Montessori School, SOS Hermann Gmeigner School, Tema Parents Association School, Ridge School, Galaxy International School, Faith Hill Community School, among others.

DPS Care Donates

Meanwhile, the Charity wing of DPS international, DPS Care Foundation, has donated an amount of Ghc 5,000 to one of the contestants, Godsway Nawaf Wadata, a deaf student from the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Death who made it to final round.

Chairman of DPS Care Foundation, Vishal Thakwani told journalists that the performance of Wadata was impressive, and as a result the Foundation deemed it necessary to reward him even though he did not win.

According to the Chairman, the amount was intended to motivate the deaf student to work hard academically.

About the Spelling Bee

The Spelling Bee is organized yearly by the Yong Educators Foundation (YEF), a nongovernmental organization that promotes education and literacy in Ghana.

The Spelling Bee targets students between ages 8 & 13, it teaches them how to use the English language effectively.

BY Melvin Tarlue