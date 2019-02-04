Masked Security Men Unacceptable – Prof. Martey

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey

PROFESSOR EMMANUEL Martey, an ex-moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has described as barbaric and unacceptable, the presence of masked security men at the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

Masked security men stormed the constituency on Thursday January 31, 2019 during the by-election won by New Patriotic Party’s candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

There was shooting incidence at the residence of National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) candidate, Delali Brempong and the presence of the masked security men apparently caused panic among residents and voters.

Commenting on the violence that erupted during the polls, the man of God said Ghana is not a jungle for security operatives to dress in such a manner.

He described as “cruel” and “monstrous” the violence that occurred at the La-Bawaleshie electoral area.

Rev. Martey expressed the view that the violence and attacks have ridiculed the ‘democratic credentials’ the country is noted for.

In a statement, prof. Martey explained that “I am still shocked at the presence of masked heavily-built men under the guise of National Security at some polling stations. The participation of these men at the by-election was unnecessary and no amount of security explanation can justify such a cruel and monstrous display of security.”

He quizzed that “are we ridiculing the rule of law in this Country?

“How could Members of Parliament—also leaders of this Country—be assaulted for no crime committed and guns shot in private house on an election day to disrupt voting at the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Polling Station near the house where the guns were fired? When good people keep quiet, evil people take over,” he wondered.

MP for Ningo-Prampram received ‘dirty’ slaps from a security operative during ensuing confusion that rocked the election.

BY Melvin Tarlue