Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban Donates $10,000 GMAF

Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban
The chief executive officer of Rigworld Group, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, has pledged $10,000 towards setting up the Ghana Movie Awards Fund (GMAF), an initiative by the organizers of the awards.
The Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur and philanthropist made this pledge in a meeting organized by Foundation and attended by some of our veteran actors including Doris Okang, Kojo Dadson, Fred Amugi, Paa George.
Operations and structure of the GMAF will be announced in the first quarter of 2020 before the launch of the 10th Anniversary of the Ghana Movie Awards.
Dr. Amoa-Abban’s pledged was announced at the 9th edition of Ghana Movie Awards which was held on Saturday, December 30 at the National Theater.
Fred Nuamah, CEO of Ghana Movie Awards Foundation said the foundation was set up to support aged movie stakeholders in the industry.
Winners of the 9th annual Ghana Movie Awards announced on Saturday are:
- Achievement In Cinematography – Gold Coast Lounge (by Isreal De-Like)
- Achievement in Costumes & Wardrobe- A.B.A.D (Feats of Destiny by Gordon Galolo)
- Achievement in Directing – Gold Coast Lounge (by Pascal Aka)
- Achievement in Editing- Away Bus (by Afra Marley & Peter Sedufia)
- Achievement in Makeup &Hairstyling- Gold Coast Lounge (by Florence Owoo)
- Achievement in Music Written For a Movie (Original Score- Getting Married (By Berni Anti)
- Achievement in Music Written For a Movie (Original Song-Music By Pascal Aka; Lyric By Requel Ammah
- Achievement in Production Design- Gold Coast Lounge-
- Achievement in Visual Effects- A.B.A.D (Feats Of Destiny by Bra Cuojo; Jerry Debbrah)
- Achievement In Writing Adapted Or Original Screen Play-40 Looks Good On You; Screen Play By Folake Amanfo
- Best Actor African Collaboration- Mike Ezuruonye In Tender Lies
- Best Actress African Collaboration- Rose Meurer In Sin City
- Best Motion Picture of the Year- Gold Coast Lounge (Producer- Esi Yeboah)
- Best Movie African Collaboration- 40 Looks Good On You (By Selassie Ibrahim)
- Best Short Movie-Nirvana (By William Kojo Agbeti)
- Discovery of the Year- Florence Adjei In Adoma
- Favorite Actor- Benson Nanayaw Oduro Boateng (Funny Face)
- Favorite Actress- Nana Ama Macbrown
- Performance by an Actor In a Supporting Role- Kofi Adu In Away Bus
- Performance by an Actor In a Leading Role- Alphonse Menyo In Gold Coast Lounge
- Performance by an Actress Ina Supporting Role- Zynnell Zuh In Gold Coast Lounge
- Performance by an Actress In the Leading Role- Salma Mumin In Away Bus
- Achievement in Sound Editing &Mixing- Getting Married By Berni Anti