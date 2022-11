The late Dr. Yahuza Gomda

Dr. Yahuza Gomda, formerly of the Animal Research Institute (ARI) and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has passed on aged 68.

The veterinary surgeon, who hailed from Yendi, was trained in Romania and Germany.

He passed on at the Ridge Hospital on Monday and was interred at the Madina Public Cemetery yesterday. The Islamic funeral for his soul would be held at the Sakumono Estates Mosque on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 10am.