Driver In Court Over GH¢200,000 Fraud

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday granted a GH¢200,000 bail with two sureties to be justified to one Ebenezer Hayford, a driver for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢200,000 under the pretext of selling to him a tipper truck.

Hayford has denied conspiring with two others to defraud Joseph Akwesi Adu with his accomplices, only named as Twumasi and Patrick, who are currently on the run.

He will make his next appearance on September 2.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the Court presided over by Susanna Eduful that, the complainant deals in vehicles and spare parts and resides at Mallam in the Greater Accra Region whilst Hayford lives at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

She said on July 13, 2020, Hayford approached the complainant and told him he had a Howo Tipper Truck on sale at a vehicle garage and after showing it to him, the complainant became interested.

Chief Inspector Bansah said Hayford took the complainant to a hotel on the Spintex Road, and introduced Twumasi and Patrick as owners of the truck.

The prosecution said the two men then gave the price of the truck as GH¢200,000.00 and the complainant paid for it, but after the payment, they pretended that they were going to get him the car keys from their vehicle at the hotel’s car park, but escaped with the money leaving behind Hayford.

Chief Inspector Bansah said after sometime when the two were not coming, Hayford also informed the complainant and a witness in the case that he wanted to use the washroom but the complainant became suspicious and therefore asked the witness to escort the accused.

Prosecution said based on fact that Twumasi and Patrick were yet to returned, increased the height of suspicion of the complainant, who then handed Hayford over to the police for investigations, when he eventually returned with the complainant’s escort from the washroom.

