Driver Unions Prepare To Increase Transport Fares

A trotro driver’s mate at work

CONCERNED DRIVERS Union and True Drivers Union have announced they will effect a 40 per cent increase in transport fares by Monday, May 10, 2021.

PRO of Concerned Drivers Union, David Agboado, who spoke to the media in Accra, said from January this year, a gallon of petrol was sold at GH¢19.45 but has risen to GH¢27.58.

Also, he said the price of lubricants had risen by 25 per cent.

Additionally, Mr. Agboada noted that some charges of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has gone up by 15 per cent while charges at the port, are up by 40 per cent.

Cumulatively, Mr. Agboada said the cost of running a transportation business is more than 70 per cent but because they are considerate about the plight of Ghanaians, they will increase fares by 40 per cent.

In the meantime, the Senior Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Nurudeen, highlighted that, “God willing, tomorrow, our leadership will come out with a reasonable percentage.”

According to him, it will take immediate effect.

“Fuel has been increased on several occasions; we have patiently waited, so, when we come out, then immediately we’ll start working with it,” he told Valentina Ofori-Afriyie. – Classfmonline