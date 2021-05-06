Ramadan Slows Down K’si

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES in Kumasi has slowed down as a result of the 30 days Ramadan fasting by Muslims.

Checks by this paper found that business activities in the Ashanti Regional capital usually suffered a huge setback anytime Muslims observed the Ramadan.

It has been observed that a good number of Muslims control a lot of businesses in the city, hence the slowdown.

Some of the shop owners at Kejetia, Asafo Market, Bantama Market and all the other satellite markets in Kumasi, have complained about low sales nowadays.

“This has become an annual ritual, whenever the Muslims start the Ramadan fast,” Diana Addai, a trader at Adum, complained.

Alex Boakye, a shop owner at Kejetia, also said Muslims have a lot of influence in the business arena, therefore he was not surprised about the slow business in the city now.

“Businesses will return to normalcy immediately the Ramadan fasting is over, this has been happening every year,” he stated, adding “things are very tough for us now.”

In a related development, getting access to cooked food in Kumasi has also become a big challenge ever since the Ramadan fasting kick-started about three weeks ago.

Most of the popular food joints, where local dishes are sold, are reportedly owned and managed by Muslims, who have suspended their operations due to the Ramadan.

As a result of that, residents of Kumasi, especially those that patronise food prepared from outside their homes, now have to travel far in search of cooked food to buy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi