Driver’s Licence Applicants to Produce Eye Test Results

Mr. Kafui Semevo addressing the media a with some Management members looking on

Applicants for driver’s licence must now submit to the Licensing Authority a visual assessment result certified by a registered ophthalmologist or optometrist.

This was announced by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in compliance with Regulation 29 of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

The move is to reinforce its mandate of promoting road safety, has initiated the implementation of reforms in its eye test administration.

Speaking at a news briefing in Accra, the Director, Driver Training, Testing and Licensing (DTTL)at the DVLA, Kafui Semevo, said, eye testing has been conducted by DVLA data entry staff who have not obtained any professional training or are certified as qualified optometrists or ophthalmologists as specified by Law.

As a result he said the process and procedure for testing have not been standardised.

“The Law regarding this implementation has been in existence over the years and currently what the Authority seeks to do is to change the approach in this implementation”, he said.

Mr. Semevo said, a review of the processes and many other weaknesses in the eye testing system has informed the Authority to respond and provide interventions to eradicate the weaknesses identified and conform to the provisions in the Law and international best practice.

The Authority, he said, has put in measures to facilitate the smooth implementation of the reforms which will be in two phases.

The first phase which commenced this month, comprise applicants of categories A, B & E licences while phase 2, would involve applicants of renewal of driver’s licences, upgrade of driver’s licences, conversion of foreign driver’s licences, proficiency test, accident reporting as well as traffic offending drivers referred to the Authority.

The reforms, Mr. Semevo noted, seeks to standardise the testing processes and procedures and to conform to the Law as required that; eye tests are conducted and certified by only registered optometrists or ophthalmologists in compliance with Regulation 29(5) of L.I. 2180.

He indicated that apart from persons with good vision who would be licensed to drive or ride, the reform, will help persons with vision problems and recommend treatment for them.

On fees and charges, he said, prospective applicants and existing drivers would pay GHC 70.00 and GHC 50.00 respectively.These charges he explained are 70% lower than the standard fees charged at the eye clinics.

He urged applicants and drivers to undergo eye test at the designated eye centres in compliance with the Law and to enhance their own safety and the safety of other road users.

The President of the Ghana Optometric Association, Dr. Remi Ninkpe, said the reform is very essential and has the tendency of reducing to the barest minimum the incidents of road accidents because it would afford drivers the opportunity to see well and interact well with the road environment.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri