Kamal Gumah Outlines Vision For NPP Youth

A NATIONAL Youth Organiser aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Kamal Gumah has outlined his visions for the party, particularly the youth, as he officially entered the race to contest the position ahead of the party’s National Executives Committee (NEC) elections slated for July 15 – 17 this year.

In a 10-point submission under the theme: ‘Re-Energize The Youth For Victory In 2024’, Mr. Gumah said the vision was anchored on three key areas namely, opportunities and resources; training and capacity building, and welfare.

According to him, after traveling all 16 regions of the country to touch base with party faithfuls, in particular, the youth; and listening to their many concerns, “I am convinced that indeed, the party requires a person of not just my experience and capabilities, but my character and integrity to lead the charge into election 2024, God willing.”

He stressed that “We must re-energize the party if we are to break the 8” and that, it “forms the heart of our agenda for the youth wing.”

He said as part of his vision for the party, he would institute a program to ensure that jobs go directly to the Constituency Youth Organizers for the benefit of registered youth and youth groups at the grassroots level” advocate and lobby for Youth Organizers’ representation on decentralised systems for the benefit of registered party youth; make budgetary allocation for regional and constituency youth wing programmes and activities; profile all youth organizers and deputies as priority persons for opportunities; and institute an Annual Youth Dialogue platform with youth organizers and deputies as part of measures to run a transparent and accountable administration.

He also indicated that measures to make TESCON and other Youth Volunteer Groups more vibrant with a focus on recruitment, training, and capacity building, as well as volunteerism, would be instituted; while facilitating the construction of a permanent National Youth Secretariat as well as a model Regional Youth Secretariats in all 16 regions.

He added that his office, should he win the nod, would set up a National Call Centre at the National Secretariat of the youth wing for collating direct feedback and ensuring inclusiveness and also institute a National Welfare Programme for Youth Organizers, Deputies, and TESCON Executives and by extension the youth wing with an officer in charge appointed at the National Secretariat.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio