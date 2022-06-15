Yaa Pono, Shatta Wale Fight Again

Rapper Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale appeared to have rekindled their feud after their infamous fight years ago.

The two successful musicians started taking shots at each other after Yaa Pono had said in an interview that he regretted following Shatta Wale into the ‘gutters’ to record a diss song to him.

He also allegedly cautioned Wale to stop performing his diss song to him (Pono) because he doesn’t perform his to Shatta.

“I regret replying to Shatta Wale’s diss song. I wish I didn’t follow a fool”, he told Hammar Nti on Pure FM Kumasi.

“That is why I’m saying I’m also a fool. But I want him to know that I am more foolish than he is, the only difference is that I don’t do live video. I regret doing it but I enjoyed it”, he added.

Shatta went on Facebook live and reportedly threw some jabs at Yaa Pono including asking music followers to stop comparing him with the likes of Pono, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. Comments made in the live broadcast were not pleasing to Yaa Pono who responded in separate tweets on Tuesday.

“Hey, @shattawalegh u see that ur stupid live u go ! U go feel am, gyimi Nii nam,” he tweeted.

“I Dey tell u when u Dey do ur Nonsense don’t mention my name @shattawalegh,” he added.

Meanwhile, amid the jabs, both artistes announced the release of their new projects. Shatta announced he was releasing the tracklist of his anticipated GOG album on Friday while Yaa Pono is promoting his single Fa Adwen featuring Flowking Stone. The new song is off his upcoming EP titled Mawusi.