‘Drivers Must Have Good Eyesight’

Emmanuel Narh addressing the media

THE WESTERN Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Emmanuel Narh, has stressed the need for drivers to have good eyesight in order to help reduce road traffic crashes caused by defective sight.

To this end, he said DVLA has decided to streamline its eye testing by allowing ophthalmologists to conduct a thorough eye test on clients before the issuance or renewal of driver’s licences.

He said over the years, eye testing has been conducted by DVLA data entry staff who have not obtained any professional training or certified as qualified optometrists or ophthalmologists as specified by law.

“As part of the DVLA’s reforms, applicants’ eye test would be done by certified optometrists,” he added.

Addressing a press conference in Takoradi, Mr. Narh noted that apart from physical fitness and age, the most important qualification that an applicant must have is a very strong and effective vision.

He explained that driving is about searching for hazards or anything that can cause danger.

“So if you have a problem with your eyes or have a defective sight, how can you identify a danger to adopt the defensive aspect of driving to help prevent accident?” he quizzed.

He revealed that the policy started in June this year with the phase one, which was only related to fresh applicants.

He said the phase two would involve applicants who want to renew, upgrade or change their foreign driver’s licences.

The Director, Driver Training, Testing and Licensing (DTTL) at the DVLA, Mr. Kafui Semevo, indicated that the Authority has put measures in place to facilitate the smooth implementation of the reforms.

The President of the Ghana Optometry Association, Dr. Remi Ninkpe, said the reform is very essential and has the tendency of reducing to the barest minimum the incidents of road accidents.

He explained that it would afford drivers the opportunity to see and interact well with the road environment.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi