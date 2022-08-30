‘Stop Wearing Artificial Looks’

Some serving and former police officers in a group photograph after the service

THE CHAPLAIN-General of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Reverend Friar George Arthur, has asked women to stop using artificial buttocks and breast since it is an insult to divine creation and deviation from natural law.

He said artificial or value-added buttocks and breast may attract men temporally, but natural things last longer.

“The medically prescribed ones are laudable. However, resorting to buttocks and hip pads, tummy tucks and liposuction for the sake of competition with other women has economic and health hazards as some become deformed and others die.

“Accept and cherish your natural body formation, if you deceive men, men will disappoint you bitterly,” he stressed.

He made this known at the thanksgiving service of the 70th anniversary celebration of women policing in Ghana at the St. George Catholic Church, Police Depot, Accra.

Concelebrating with Very Rev. Friar Wisdom Larweh, Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, DCOP Fr Arthur said deceit of this nature are one of the causes of divorce in recent times.

He said taking a retrospective view of the evolution and growth of women policing in Ghana, we have no alternative than pay a glowing tribute to the 12 pioneers and their successors as well as all those who have worked to win such an enviable reputation of women policing in the country and in the international front.

He urged all police women to respect the ranks, but not subject to any form of intimidation or abuse from any security officer or civilian.

“Don’t entertain any iota of inferiority or superiority complex and hold on to your God given pride and value,” he stated.

DCOP Fr Arthur also urged police women to avoid following the husbands of other women since this practice is not honour, but degradation of one’s self esteem.

“You will be paid back in your own coin one day, be women and mothers of repute and integrity,” he added.

The former National Security Minister, Francis Poku, in a solidarity message said modern policing is about engagement with the public and not the use of force.

He said for policing to be successful, personnel must let the public understand their message in order to gain results.

He urged all to support women policing since it has come to stay.

“Women policing is not to bring decorations into the service, but have played roles in various capacities as most have played various roles in the service in administrative roles and frontline, and we congratulate them for that,” he stated.

Present at the thanksgiving service were the former acting IGP, Mrs. Mills Robertson (Rtd), Patrick Acheampong, Mrs. Jane Donkor, first woman commissioner, COP (Rtd) Joana Osei Poku, Beatrice Zakpa Vib Sanziri, Prosper Agblor, officers from the Ghana Prisons Service, Fire Service, Narcotics Control Board among other senior officers.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey