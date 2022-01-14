DTI, Standards Authority Sign MoU To Improve SMEs Output

Constance Elizabeth Swaniker and Prof. Alex Dodoo signing the MoU

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop standards and practice guidelines for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) especially master craft persons and those operating in the technical and vocational sectors of the economy.

The MoU is expected to enhance and strengthen the development of high-quality finished products using standardisation, metrology, and conformity through the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The move forms part of DTI’s collaborative strategy to work with key stakeholders to reach the objective under the ‘Transforming youth TVET livelihood for sustainable jobs’ project in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation’s ‘Young Africa Work strategy’, which seeks to enable three million young people, particularly women to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of DTI, Constance Elizabeth Swaniker stated that the collaboration with the Standards Authority will help develop acceptable standards in the development and testing of prototype products for Ghana’s industries while maintaining international standards.

“We don’t only teach at DTI but we are creating high-quality products that will serve the needs of industries and Ghanaians. At DTI, we have been championing the adoption of Precision Quality in TVET institutions and among master craft persons across the country as well as industries.

The signing of the MoU affirms the regulator’s trust in what we are doing and how it will bridge the product development gap for consumers.

We will continue to work with the authority, in the area of policy development and advocacy which will lead to a mindset shift among Ghanaians when quality is concerned,” she said.

Director-General of GSA, Prof. Alex Dodoo, also the President-elect of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), said as the Government Agency mandated to promote standardisation in the country, GSA is uniquely positioned to work together with DTI and other entrepreneurship training institutions to streamline their efforts and ensure that international standards and best practices are adhered to in a sustainable manner.”

“Our ultimate aim is to facilitate the creation of dignified, well-paying, and fulfilling job opportunities in the country. If the products from these companies are standardized and of high quality, they will be capable of competing effectively in the export market,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri