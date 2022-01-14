3 Dead, 15 Injured In Ekotsi/Bodjuano Highway Accident

Three persons have lost their lives in an accident which occurred on the Ekumfi Ekotsi/Bodjuano highway in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

Fifteen others sustained various degrees of injury in the unfortunate calamity which occured around 4pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

One of the deceased was a coconut seller doing business on the road and the other two were passengers.

An eye-witness, Samuel Addo explained that the accident vehicle, Sprinter Bus with registration number GR-6201-21, lost control after bursting tyre, hitting the coconut seller to death instantly.

Two passengers were found dead after the accident.

The injured persons were been conveyed to the Saltpond Government Hospital for treatment by the police.

The bodies have also been deposited in the same hospital’s morgue for preservation.

By Vincent Kubi