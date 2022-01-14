Use Gong Gongs, Talking Drums If You Don’t Want Your Sims Registered – NCA lawyer Blasts Critics

Dr. Poku Adusei

Dr. Poku Adusei, Director of Legal Services at the National Communication Authority (NCA) has fumed at a group protesting the registration of sim cards in the country.

According to him, the group known as Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, has no basis for their rejection of the sim card registrations.

Dr. Poku Adusei in a series of social media posts urged the group to resort to using some traditional means of communicating such as “gong gong” and talking drum should their SIM cards be blocked if they fail to re-register it by the March 31st deadline.

“When people speak as if they know all the laws of Ghana, I shudder! Claims that there is no law the requires SIM cards to be registered or reregistered is bogus, to say the least. What law was their original SIMs registered under? Or they bought pre-registered SIMs? Even pre-registered SIMs are registered in someone’s name. Re-re..means there existed a law for the initial re-. Too many luminaries and ‘agendapreneurs’ in this land. Concerned whoever should go and read L.I. 2006, L.I. 2111 and E.I. 63 and come again!!!

“We pray they resort to the use of fax, telegram, gong-gong, and talking drum henceforth. A privilege to subscribe to SIMs on your own becomes an absolute property right for which no checks could be imposed? Asinine,” Dr. Poku Adusei wrote on his Facebook wall.

The group, Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, in a press statement dated January 13, 2022, rallied Ghanaians not to make or receive calls on February 8, 2022, as a form of protest against the “current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards”.

“We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, having consulted Ghanaians across the country, have set aside Tuesday 8th February 2022 as a “No Calls Day.” On that day, we call on all Ghanaians not to make or receive phone calls as a way of registering our disquiet about the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration exercise.

“The No Calls Day boycott on 8th February would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of reregistration of SIM cards. There is no law in Ghana that requires Ghanaian mobile network subscribers to “Re-register” their SIM cards. Any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights,” part of the statement read.