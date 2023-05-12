Duffour Withdraws Injunction Suit Against NDC

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The legal battle over the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries has finally come to an end.

According to reports, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s lawyers have discontinued the injunction case against the holding of the election, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The case has therefore been struck out by the High Court, bringing an end to what had been a long and protracted legal battle.

This decision allows the NDC to proceed with its primaries as scheduled, bringing the party closer to deciding who will represent the it in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It is worth noting that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is a prominent member of the NDC and was contesting for the Presidential candidature of the party. His decision to discontinue the case indicates that he may have come to an agreement with the NDC over his candidacy. However, no official statement has been made by either party concerning this matter.

Speaking after the ruling, Dr. Duffuor’s lawyers expressed their gratitude for the court’s decision, adding that they were satisfied with the outcome.

They also thanked the NDC for their professionalism in handling the matter.

The NDC has welcomed the ruling and expressed its readiness to proceed with the primaries as planned.

According to them, the party’s focus remains on achieving its goal of winning the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

This latest development brings to an end a tense period for the NDC and its supporters.

The party can now redirect its attention towards the upcoming primaries and begin working towards building a united front ahead of next year’s elections.

By Vincent Kubi