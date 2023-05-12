Kojo Bonsu Asks Duffuor To Withdraw Suit Against NDC

Kojo Bonsu, a unifier and candidate for the Flagbearer position of NDC, has called for peace in the ongoing legal issues ahead of the presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for this weekend.

The official release from the Kojo Bonsu campaign team urges Dr. Kwabena Duffour, another flagbearer aspirant, to withdraw the lawsuit from court and collaborate with the Council of Elders, National Executives and the Election Directorate to settle on an amicable solution to the current concerns facing the party ahead of the primaries.

Mr. Bonsu believes that the issues at stake can be resolved internally and amicably, calling on Dr. Duffour to exercise patience and consider the party’s best interests.

He also calls for the former President, who is also an aspirant, to join the call for unity and a peaceful and successful election.

“I am calling on my senior brother Dr. Kwabena Duffour who is also a flagbearer aspirant for the NDC to withdraw the law suit from the court and make himself available to the Council of Elders, National Executives and the Election Directorate to deliberate and settle on an amicable solution to the current concerns of the election processes currently facing our great Party ahead of the Presidential / Parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.”

The release added “I believe the issues at stake can be resolved internally and amicably in unity.

“I urge Dr Duffour to excercise patience and look at the interest of the party at large as I know he means no malice or trouble but rather expecting the right things to be done for a smooth election which is devoid of any obstacles for all to have a level playing ground.

“I also urge the National Executive to engage and continue to deliberate with stakeholders in order to resolve the concerns and help the election dorectorate to run a free, fair and transparent Presidential /Parliamentary primaries.”

The former Kumasi Mayor “Lastly I also call on our Former President, former Flagbearer who is also an aspirant to join the call for unity and amicable resolution of the current issues ahead of the Primaries.

“Long live the NDC, long live Ghana and may the Almighty bless grant us a peaceful election now and a resounding victory in 2024.”