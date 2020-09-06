Dutch Company To Build Oti Bridge

Akwasi Amoako Atta

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held at Krachi West District of the Oti Region, to mark the commencement of works on its town roads.

Works that would include asphalting of 15- kilometres of roads is expected to be completed in 24 months

Minister of Roads and Highway said, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, roads made meaningful contributions to economic development, growth, and social benefits to the people and was one of the most important of all public assets, government was poised to construct.

On matters of interest to Nana Mprah Besemuna III, the road Minister stated that a Dutch company called FDN Group made a proposal to the Highways Ministry for the construction of a bridge over Oti River.

The Minister said, pre-feasibility studies were completed and financial terms under examination at the Ministry of Finance and waiting for no objection letter from Finance before they could negotiate the construction agreement which will be brought to Cabinet and subsequently to Parliament for approval before the end of this year.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachi-Wura thanked the President for awarding the town roads as they were promised after the inauguration of the Oti Region.

He said the people of the area were aware of the good works the President was undertaking and promised that they would show their appreciation at the December polls.

Nana Besemuna reminded President Akufo-Addo about his promise of establishing a University in the Oti Region in its second term should he win the December elections to be sited at Kete-Krachi.

The Sector Minister was accompanied by the Oti Regional Minister Nana Owusu-Yeboa, his deputy Maxwell Kofi Blagogee and Member of Parliament for Krachi East Michael Yaw Gyato. GNA