Nigeria Records 100 new cases of coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded additional 100 cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet late on Sunday night, September 6, 2020.

It says the new cases have pushed Nigeria’s tally to 55,005.

According to the Centre, some 43,013 patients have been treated and discharged.

However, deaths have increased to 1,057.

Below is the breakdown of the new cases

Lagos-39

FCT-22

Kaduna-19

Oyo-7

Ebonyi-6

Edo-3

Katsina-1

Ekiti-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

By Melvin Tarlue