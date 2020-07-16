East Gonja Assembly Supports Farmers with 50,200 Cashew Seedlings

East Gonja MCE , Mohammed Tamimu presenting the cashew seedlings to farmers in Salaga

The East Gonja Municipal Assembly has supported cashew farmers with 50,200 seedlings.

The initiative is under the planting for export and rural development.

The municipality started the initiative in 2018 by distributing 23,000 cashew seedlings and in 2019 distributed 8,000 seedlings for the farmers.

It is expected that about 10,400 will benefit from this project with 40% made up of women.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the East Gonja Municipality, Mohammed Tamimu, said the cashew seedlings distributed to the farmers are for free and encouraged farmers in the municipality to show some interest in cashew farming.

“ I want to encourage our people to take advantage of the initiative so that we can use it to get out of poverty.”

He was optimistic that if farmers take cashew farming serious in the municipality in the coming year’s farmers will have the opportunity to export cashew to other countries.

Mr Issac Imoro Dramani, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries Lauded the assembly for the initiative.

“In this part of the region we have impoverished families and with this initiative, we think that it will bring the poverty cycle in which we find ourselves .”

He assured the assembly that the seedlings will be planted and taken good care of so that it will grow and be beneficial to their families and the municipality as a whole.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga