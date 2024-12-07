EC Chairperson Urges Election Officials To Uphold Integrity, Transparency

Jean Mensa

In a passionate address to election officials on Thursday, December 5, 2024, the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa commended staff for their hard work and dedication to ensuring a successful, peaceful, and credible election.

The Chairperson expressed gratitude to all staff, including Directors, Regional Directors, District Electoral Officers, and Temporary Officials, for their tireless efforts in preparing for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The EC Chairperson emphasized the importance of upholding the values of transparency, fairness, and integrity, urging officials to let truth guide them in their work.

The Commission’s mandate, the Chairperson stressed, is not to make anyone President or a Member of Parliament, but to conduct orderly, credible, fair, and highly professional elections.

The Chairperson reminded officials that their role is critical in determining the outcome of the election, particularly Presiding Officers, who are responsible for counting votes and filling out forms professionally.

The Commission has provided training and equipped officials with the necessary skills to carry out their tasks with distinction and a high level of professionalism.

The EC Chairperson also emphasized the importance of following directions provided by the Commission, including wearing gloves before counting votes and posting Pink Sheets in all polling stations.

Officials were urged to count votes accurately and ensure that every vote counts, with valid votes not being declared as rejected ballots.

In a message of encouragement, the Chairperson expressed trust in the officials to deliver free, fair, credible, and transparent elections that reflect the will of the people.

The Commission will undertake an internal assessment after the elections to evaluate the performance of each official.

This is not the first time the EC has emphasized the importance of integrity and transparency in the electoral process.

In a previous message, the Chairperson highlighted the Commission’s commitment to conducting elections that are orderly, transparent, peaceful, and credible.

-BY Daniel Bampoe