EC Exhibits Provisional Voters Register

The Electoral Commission (EC) says from Friday, September 18, 2020, to Friday, September 25, it will exhibit the provisional voters register.

According to the Commission, the exhibition is to pave way for inspection of the register by voters at all polling stations across Ghana.

EC made this known in a statement dated September 8, 2020.

The statement indicated that “the week-long exercise will run from 7:00am to 6:00pm each day, including Saturday and Sunday.”

The EC has therefore encouraged all registered voters to visit their polling stations with their voter’s ID cards to verify their details.

Below is the statement from EC

By Melvin Tarlue