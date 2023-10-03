EC Outdoors Online Payment Portal For Voter ID Cards

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced an online payment portal for individuals who need to replace their lost Voter ID cards.

In a statement cited by DGN Online, the EC said the purpose of this portal is to facilitate payment for replacement of cards.

The EC, further outlined the steps that applicants should follow to make their payments.

Below is the Process;

1. Dial *222*1067#

Enter amount required

Enter reference (full name of the voter)

Transfer Summary is presented

Select 1 to confirm details

Wait for a prompt to authorize the transaction or check under My Approvals on *170#.

According to the elections management body, the Applicant will receive an SMS upon the successful completion of the transaction with the payment reference.

This notification is to be presented at the point of payment, it said.

“The Electoral Commission believes that the introduction of the online payment portal will facilitate a swift payment and replacement process,” the statement stressed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe