‘In Kudus Lies Great Talent’

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United assistant manager Billy McKinlay says in Mohammed Kudus lies great talent.

The former Ajax man joined the Hammers few months ago but has made great strides, despite starting from the dugout the few times he responded to duty.

To the Hammer’s deputy manager, the Ghanaian midfielder has settled well at the club in spite of joining the team a couple of months ago.

Kudus, 23, joined the Hammers in the just-ended transfer window from Ajax on a five-year contract.

Last Saturday, Billy McKinlay expressed confidence that Kudus is prepared to make valuable contributions for the club, following his fourth appearance as a substitute in the Premiership.

He told the club’s official website, “Mohammed Kudus has settled in at the club really well and we can see there is a talented footballer there who cares about his football and wants to come in and contribute.”

He added, “I think we maybe just have to be mindful of the fact it is a really tough league, the Premier League, and it’s really difficult to come in and set it alight.”

So far, Kudus has made six appearances for the Hammers, four substitute appearances in the Premier League and a start in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum