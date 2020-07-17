EC Registers 7.2m Potential Voters

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far registered about 7,279,237 potential voters since the start of the voters registration exercise.

The exercise started on June 30, 2020.

On the day 16 of the exercise, data from the EC showed that some 3,442,954 persons were registered in all 16 regions.

About 63.8 percent of those registered on Day 16 used Ghana Card; 1.8 percent used passport and 34.4 percent through guarantors.

A total of 13,801 persons were challenged on Day 16, says the Commission.

About 420 persons were challenged in the Western Region; 512 in Western North; 1,135 in Central Region; 2,174 in Greater Accra Region; 1,359 In Volta Region; 598 in Oti Region; 2,766 in Eastern Region; 1,465 in Ashanti Region; 446 in Bono Region; 538 in Ahafo Region; 522 in Bono East; 371 in Savannah Region; 1,044 in Northern Region; 119 in North East Region; 212 in Upper East and 120 in Upper West.

By Melvin Tarlue