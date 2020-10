Jean Mensa – Chairperson of EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its readiness for the compilation of transferred voters list, and the proxy voters list.

According to the Commission, the compilation exercise will take place from Tuesday, October 20, to Thursday, October 22, 2020.

It says the two lists are for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue