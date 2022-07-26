ECG Accra East Donates To Tetteh Quarshie Hospital

Mr. Okine with some ECG officials prensenting the TV to the hospital

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has donated 50-inch UHD Series 8 Smart Television Set to the Children’s Ward of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

The donation which was made on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the hospital in Akwapim-Mampong forms part of ECG’s Corporate Social Responsibility plan to give back to society.

Presenting the GHc7,000 worth TV set to the Children’s ward, the Human Resources Manager of Accra East Region of ECG, Paul A. Okine explained that the Children’s ward was chosen for the donation to provide some sort of entertainment for children receiving treatment and also help provide some comfort to mothers taking care of their sick children at the ward.

“We want the children here to feel happy as they receive treatment and we believe that this will make them recover quickly from their illness”

According to Mr. Okine, Management of the Accra East Region of ECG visited the hospital last month and realized that there was no source of entertainment for children on admission and decided to support the hospital with a TV set.

“We were touched by the scene we saw the last time we visited the hospital and so as part of our social responsibility, we felt we should donate something small to help facilitate the healing of children on admission”

The Head of Administration at the hospital, Maxwell Larbi, received the TV set on behalf of the hospital and expressed their appreciation to ECG for the donation. He assured ECG that the TV will be used to entertain children on admission at the ward.

He also commended ECG Accra East for its effort in reaching out to its customers to ensure customer satisfaction.

Mr. Larbi further called on other Corporate institutions to show such gestures to the hospital.