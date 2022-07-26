Quamina MP Ignores Amakye Dede’s Weed Advice

Amakye Dede, Quamina MP

Musician Quamina MP has allegedly rejected advice by legendary high life musician, Amakye Dede encouraging other musicians to smoke marijuana otherwise known as wee.

Last week, Amakye made a lot of headlines for asking musicians to smoke weed before going on stage because it gives the energy to perform. However, he added that he tried it and he didn’t like it.

“If you smoke weed you are not a bad person. Yeah, musicians should smoke it before their performance because it’s extra energetic,” he said in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Ghone TV.

However, speaking on Kastle FM, young star Quamina said he doesn’t do stuff like that.

“That’s Amakye Dede and me too I am Quamina MP so everyone has got their own feeling maybe he feels that when he smokes before going to the stage he’ll perform very well,” he said.

According to him, he will overreact, if he takes anything to improve his performance on stage.

“Sometimes I feel that if I drink alcohol before going on stage I might overreact because if I’m on stage I like to connect with the people so everyone has got their feeling,” he indicated.