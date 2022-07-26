Special Prosecutor Chases Jubilee House Officials

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng

The office of the Special Prosecutor has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiatives at the Jubilee House for questioning over a contract awarded by Northern Development Authority (NDA).

Several serving officers, including the Chief Executive, and relevant past officers of the NDA and officers of A&Qs Consortium have also been invited.

This is related to a contract awarded by the NDA to A&Qs consortium for consultant services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.

Per a statement issued dated July 26, 2022 and signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, said the issue of concern is in respect to the quantum of the contract sum.

The Special Prosecutor has therefore

directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.

According to the statement, “The Special Prosecutor has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiatives at the Jubilee House and several serving officers, including the Chief Executive, and relevant past officers of the NDA and officers of A&Qs Consortium for questioning.”

All the invited persons have been placed on bail and if found culpable, they will be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution.

Find below the statement

By Vincent Kubi