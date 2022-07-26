ECG Accra East embarks On Sensitisation Campaign

Ing. Bismark Otoo

The Accra East region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on community engagement and Customer sensitisation campaign to interact with customers and stakeholders on the company’s operations.

The campaign seeks to engage customers and stakeholders through town hall meetings and community durbars in selected communities across the eight operational districts of Accra East region of ECG. These include Makola, Roman Ridge, Teshie, Adenta, Dodowa, Akwuapim-Mampong, Legon and Kwabenya.

The Accra East Regional General Manager Ing. Bismark Otoo, disclosed this at the end of a one-week customer and community engagement campaign in the Dodowa District of the region last Friday.

Some of the participants.

He explained that ECG was committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with its various customers and stakeholders through such engagements; as a positive step to making information available to the public and enhancing customer satisfaction.

He said “as a customer-oriented company, it is essential for ECG to get closer to its customers to know their concerns and challenges with regard to the company’s services and operations, adding that such initiatives help ECG to improve its service delivery to achieve customer satisfaction as feedback generated from the campaigns are worked on to enhance the company’s services.”

Mr. Otoo added that ECG’s corporate vision is to be a financially sustainable and customer-focused energy service provider by 2024 and therefore “this is a key part of EGC’s strategy to improve customer service delivery to achieve customer satisfaction.”

The Campaign team that comprises the Communications and Marketing Officers has so far visited about ten communities in the ECG Dodowa district. The Communities include; Kubekrom, Kordieabe, Agormeda, Ayikuma, Apollonia 1&2, Rhama Town, Adomrebe, and Adoteiman.

Customers that participated in the community engagement campaign received free energy-saving bulbs and were sensitised on the Metre Auditing programe, Service application procedures, illegal connections, revenue mobilisation, energy conservation, existing and ongoing projects, and other ECG operational issues.

Customers and stakeholders that participated had the opportunity to put their challenges and concerns across to the ECG team and appealed for the organization of such programmes frequently for their customers.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak