ECG Blames Power Outages On Full Capacity Transformers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has identified the cause of recent power outages in the country.

According to the ECG, the challenges stem from some of their distribution transformers being at full capacity due to increased demand.

This has led to blown fuses and broken conductors, resulting in power disruptions.

In a statement released on Monday, March 11, 2024, the ECG explained the situation and its impact on power supply. The statement read, “The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that so far, six hundred and thirty (630) distribution transformers within communities across our operational areas have been identified to be full to capacity due to increased demand. This situation may result in blown fuses and broken conductors causing outages, especially during the peak load period (7pm – 11pm) in the affected areas.”

To address the issue, the ECG has already commenced the installation of additional transformers within their operational areas.

This measure aims to alleviate the strain on the current transformers and ensure a more reliable power supply. The ECG urged customers to cooperate and noted that ongoing transformer upgrading projects will help mitigate the outages.

“We wish to assure our customers that transformer upgrading and new projects are ongoing to relieve these transformers and ensure a more reliable power supply. We continue to seek the support and patience of affected customers as we work to improve our power distribution system,” the statement affirmed.

The ECG will continue its efforts to improve the power distribution network, with the goal of minimizing outages and providing a stable power supply to households and businesses across the country.

By Vincent Kubi