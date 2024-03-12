I’ve No Info On John Kumah’s Health – Nigel Gaisie Claims

Nigel Gaisie

In a recent development, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Church, Nigel Gaisie, has responded to allegations made by Apostle Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister of Ghana, John Kumah.

Apostle Kumah accused Gaisie of making false prophecies about her late husband’s death.

The controversy arose after Lilian Kumah revealed in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio that Gaisie was aware of John Kumah’s illness before making the prophecy regarding the deputy minister’s death in 2024.

According to her, they had known about John Kumah’s deteriorating health since November 2023.

She expressed disappointment in Gaisie, whom she and her late husband once considered a genuine man of God.

However, in a Facebook live video on Monday, March 11, 2024, Prophet Nigel Gaisie disputed Lilian Kumah’s claims.

He stated that the last time he had any contact with them was in 2015 and that he had no knowledge of John Kumah’s failing health. Gaisie further clarified that he is not their personal doctor nor privy to their private lives, asserting that he had no idea about any terminal sickness.

The late Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency tragically passed away on March 8, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital where he had been rushed on his way from Kumasi to Accra for treatment.

Reports of alleged food poisoning emerged following his sudden demise, but no concrete evidence has yet been presented to support these claims.

This clash between Apostle Lilian Kumah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie raises questions about the authenticity of prophecies made by religious leaders and the impact they have on individuals and society. The incident reminds the public of the need for discernment and critical thinking when evaluating claims made by spiritual figures.

As the investigation into John Kumah’s death continues, it remains to be seen whether more information will emerge to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

By Vincent Kubi