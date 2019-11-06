ECG Clarifies Bill Mishap

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified why bills generated and printed for some of its customers for October 2019 indicated Power Distribution Services (PDS) as the services provider but showing its logo.

According to ECG in a statement, the situation was due to the transitional period it was going through.

It would be recalled that recently, ECG terminated its power concession agreements with PDS, enabling it to take over the power distribution business once again.

The statement therefore explained that “at the time of termination of the PDS contract, customer bills presentation information in our billing system were in the name of PDS.”

It added that “in this transitional period, some customer bills had already been generated.”

It explained that “the consequence of this is that: some customers may receive bills with ECG logo and PDS as service provider. Some customers will also receive bills with PDS as service provider and PDS logo.”

It assured that bills generated for November 2019 will appear in ECG logo and ECG as the service provider.

