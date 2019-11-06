Pupils Study Under Trees Over Abandoned GETFund Project

Pupils of Saediya Islamic Primary School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region, have been compelled to study under trees due to an abandoned GETFund classroom block project.

A visit by DGN Online to the school revealed that pupils have been studying under trees for over 10 years.

Some of the pupils, who spoke to DGN Online, said they mostly get distracted during class hours by passersby and animals loitering around the school.

“We can’t hear or learn well because the animals are always making noise and people passing with their bicycles and motorbikes,” the pupils said.

They disclosed that during raining season most of them normally absent themselves from school because the school is usually closed during such period.

Some pupils are reportedly suffering from spinal complications, respiratory conditions and headaches due to the dust they inhale daily in the open.

When DGN Online, contacted the East Gonja Municipal Education Director, Mohammed Abu Baba, he lamented about pupils studying under trees, adding that it did not help in enhancing quality education.

“If we really want to have this quality education we are talking about ,the child shouldn’t be studying under conditions he or she is not comfortable with.”

He said the assembly has been contacted about the abandoned GETFund project and that it was making efforts to complete the classroom block for the school.

The Sustainable Development Goalfour which Ghana is a signatory to talks about ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga